Planting Seeds for a Healthy Community

The growing season is off and running at the Hunger Task Force Farm!

The Hunger Task Force Farm is a unique 208-acre farm in the suburb of Franklin. During the growing season, The Farm infuses half a million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables into our food bank’s supply, enhancing the nutrition of those who usually rely on canned or nonperishable foods. Hunger Task Force Farmers grow a variety of different produce, including peppers, tomatoes, corn, watermelon, beans, spinach, greens, broccoli, cauliflower, apples, pears and more.

The Farm grows a wide variety of crops to ensure hungry families have access to culturally appropriate foods, rounding out pantry food options with fresh produce rarely found on pantry shelves. Our pear and apple orchards stretch across 12 acres of land and produce 30,000 pounds of fruit each harvest season. Typically, four unique crops are harvested and prepared for delivery each day.

During the growing season, The Farm hosts more than 2,200 elementary students in its Farm to School Nutrition Education Program. Students are taught nutrition basics and healthy eating and learn about nutrition labels, the principles of MyPlate, and the nutrients needed for proper growth and development.



The Farm season gets busy really quick, and we need your help to make it a success. Volunteers from local businesses and individuals are needed to plant, grow and harvest this bounty of produce. Come get your hands dirty to grow local produce for local families in need. To register your volunteer group, contact Jordan Leitner, Farm Volunteer Coordinator, at jordan.leitner@hungertaskforce.org.

Come and see the Hunger Task Force Farm in action! Join us in September for a farm tour as we traverse across 208 acres of farmland on foot and wagon, exploring how Hunger Task Force utilizes sustainable practices to build soil health and grow the most nutrient-dense, delicious food possible for our community.

Tours are led by Farm Manager Sarah Bressler and will be held on September 23 from noon until 1:30 p.m. RSVP at sarah.bressler@hungertaskforce.org or call (414) 588-7842.

Adopt-a-Crop!

The Adopt-A-Crop program is an opportunity to take your support of The Farm to the next level. From planting sweet corn to pollinating crops, the Hunger Task Force Farm relies on the generosity of the community to continue providing healthy, fresh food to hungry Milwaukee families.

• $25: Supplies 45 lbs of sweet corn to a local food pantry

• $50: Grows 100 heads of lettuce for local families in need

• $100: Provides 50 lbs of green beans to local seniors

