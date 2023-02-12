Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's death has had a far-reaching impact, and first responders from Sheboygan are sending their condolences.

It was a low point for a lot of first responders when they learned Jerving died in the line of duty.

"Everyone's a big family, extended family," said Town of Sheboygan Fire Captain Josh Biederwolf. "Eventually, at some point, it could be anyone around here."

In a Kwik Trip parking lot, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office and the town of Town of Sheboygan Fire Department set up shop Sunday, Feb. 12 to fill a boot that will make its way back to Milwaukee.

"Knowing that a brother in our position died in the line of duty, he gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Sheboygan County Deputy Eric Linton. "Knowing that he sacrificed that, the least we can do is come out here and sacrifice a little bit of our time."

All of the money raised will go to Officer Jerving's family.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We don't want them to have to worry about their next mortgage payment, funeral costs, stuff like that," said Biederwolf.

Pam McCoy is a Sheboygan Falls resident who donated to the fundraiser.

"I mean, what families go through when they lose an officer or lose a firefighter or anything, my husband was on the fire department for 33 years in Sheboygan Falls, so it kind of hits home," said McCoy.

Whether home is in Milwaukee or Sheboygan, people are willing to share.

"If we don't stick together, we fall apart," said McCoy.

A little bit of sticking together goes a long way.

"This will, hopefully, help take a little burden off them," Biederwolf said.

The donations will be taken to Officer Jerving's funeral on Monday by members of the sheriff's office and the Town of Sheboygan Fire Department.