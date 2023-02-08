Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Fund; consider a donation

article

With the shooting death of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving on the city's south side on Tuesday, Feb. 7, you may be looking for a way to help.



The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) has a fund dedicated to assisting law enforcement officers in the event of serious injury or death. The fund, named "The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc." is a registered 501(c)(3).

All donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be directed to specific fallen officer's families by including a note with your donation.

IMPORTANT: Checks can be mailed to the MPA office or cash dropped off in person. The fund is administered by the MPA at the address just below. Make checks payable to:

Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.6310 W. Bluemound RoadMilwaukee, WI 53213

In addition, the fund was set up due to continued support from the community in past years. Citizens wanted to often show their support by donating a monetary contribution. MPA Fallen Heroes Inc. was started in late 2017. They do not solicit money. Starting the fund was to have a safe and tax-deductible way citizens could donate money to Milwaukee police officers and their families in their time of need.

MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. is not associated with any other organization.

About Milwaukee Police Association

The Milwaukee Police Association was started on June 22, 1909, with a meeting of 13 police officers for the purpose of organizing a protective assertion for the police department.