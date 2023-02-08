Jen's Sweet Treats to hold fundraiser for fallen MPD officer

article

Jen's Sweet Treats will donate 100 percent of proceeds on Thursday, Feb. 16 to the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

Jen's Sweet Treats is located on Packard Avenue near Layton Avenue in Cudahy. A dozen count cupcake boxes can be preordered for $42.

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, 37, died after he was shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police said he was shot during a struggle with a robbery suspect who had just been placed on probation Monday.

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving

Shootout during robbery investigation

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to 14th and Cleveland. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said there was a report a man wanted for a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was in the area. Norman identified him as Terrell Thompson, 19.

Chief Norman said officers found Thompson, but he ran off. After officers caught up to him, during a struggle, Norman said Thompson shot Officer Jerving. Jerving then fired back, hitting Thompson. He died at the scene.

Jerving, 37, had four years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department. He died at the hospital.