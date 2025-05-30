Maxwell Anderson defense attorney receives death threat: Waukesha police

article

The Brief A death threat has been made to defense attorney Anthony Cotton, the man representing Maxwell Anderson. A person called on Wednesday, May 28 and threatened to kill members of Cotton's family. Investigators say they are taking the threat seriously.



The Waukesha Police Department has confirmed for FOX6 News that someone called Anthony Cotton's law office in Waukesha and made a death threat. Cotton is representing Maxwell Anderson in his Milwaukee homicide trial.

Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson in Milwaukee in April 2024.

Threat to Cotton law office

What we know:

The Waukesha Police Department said the call was reported to police on Wednesday, May 28. The person on the call threatened to kill members of Anthony Cotton's family if he did not drop the Anderson case.

Officials noted they are actively investigating the threat and taking it seriously.

