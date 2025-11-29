Wisconsin snowfall totals: Winter storm on Saturday, Nov. 29
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service collected snowfall data from Saturday, Nov. 29. A winter storm warning was issued for all of southeast Wisconsin.
By the numbers:
Below is an alphabetical list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
- Brown Deer, 3.0
- Burlington, 6.8
- Caledonia, 4.0
- Cudahy, 1.4
- Eagle, 4.6
- Elkhorn, 3.2
- Fort Atkinson, 2.3
- Franklin, 2.5
- Franksville, 5.5
- Hales Corners, 1.5
- Johnson Creek, 4.1
- Kenosha, 5.0
- Lake Mills, 5.0
- Mequon, 3.5
- Mukwonago, 6.0
- Muskego, 7.4
- Oconomowoc, 1.3
- Palmyra, 5.0
- Racine, 2.3
- Sheboygan, 3.0
- Watertown, 6.0
- Waukesha, 5.8
- Wauwatosa, 3.5
- West Allis, 2.5
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.
