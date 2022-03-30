Competency evaluation ordered for Sheboygan Falls mother
Competency evaluation ordered for Sheboygan Falls mother accused of strangling her son.
Sheboygan County court: Woman makes appearance in death of 8-year-old son
Natalia Hitchcock makes initial appearance in Sheboygan County court in death of her 8-year-old son.
Sheboygan Falls woman charged, accused in death of 8-year-old son
The Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office charged Natalia Hitchcock on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of her son, Oliver.
Remembering Sheboygan Falls boy killed
Little signs are popping up in Sheboygan Falls storefronts today. Purple hearts show love and support for the family of 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock.
Wear purple for Oliver Hitchcock on Monday
The Sheboygan Falls Fire Department is encouraging all those who attend the Sheboygan Falls School District to wear purple in memory of Oliver Hitchcock, the 8-year-old boy who died after he was assaulted, allegedly by his mother, who is jailed.
Sheboygan Falls boy dies after assault, mother accused
A Sheboygan Falls boy has died after being assaulted, allegedly by his mother, police announced Saturday, April 2. She is now in jail.
Sheboygan Falls mother jailed, accused in boy's assault
An Sheboygan Falls boy remains hospitalized in critical condition at Children's Wisconsin. Police say his mother is the person who hurt him.
Sheboygan Falls boy assaulted, mother accused
A boy is hospitalized in critical condition, and police say his mother is the person who hurt him inside a Sheboygan Falls apartment building.
8-year-old unresponsive in Sheboygan Falls, woman also hurt
An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital from the Plank Trail apartment building in Sheboygan Falls Wednesday evening.