Germantown officer hospitalized with COVID-19 warns others to protect themselves
A Germantown police officer spoke with FOX6 News Monday, July 27 about his battle with COVID-19. Matt Schubert has been an officer in Germantown for more than 20 years, but in the last two weeks, he's gone from seemingly healthy and fit to seeing his body and mind wrestle with the disease -- a fight that's not over.
'It's been positive:' Police in 5 cities respond to complaints of nonessential businesses still open
GERMANTOWN -- Craft stores and CBD shops joined the list of nonessential businesses in Wisconsin, with the Wisconsin Economic Development Commission clarifying which businesses are considered "essential," and therefore, permitted to remain open during Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order that took effect on March 25, and order police are enforcing. "Everybody that comes in says, 'Gosh, we are so glad that you're open,'" said Aleksander Gerasyuta, owner of Beyond Full Spectrum.
DMV suspends Milwaukee-area driver training school; instructor intoxicated during lesson
GERMANTOWN -- Officials with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, March 26 announced the suspension of the license for Milwaukee-area driving school Just Drive -- Germantown after an unlicensed instructor was found performing behind-the-wheel instruction while impaired in January -- along with other "recordkeeping infractions."FOX6 News in January reported Corey Malone was cited for being intoxicated behind the wheel.
Germantown police seek man who robbed BP cashier at gunpoint
GERMANTOWN -- Germantown police on Tuesday, March 17 asked for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station cashier at gunpoint on Friday, March 13.The crime happened just before 9:30 p.m.Police said a 911 call came in from the cashier, who reported a handgun was displayed during the robbery.When police responded, the cashier described the man as tall, wearing a hooded jacket and mask covering his face up to his eyes.Anyone with information was asked to please contact Germantown police.
Germantown officials: Worker dies after being trapped by fallen concrete panel
GERMANTOWN -- A worker died from injuries on Friday, March 13 after being trapped by a fallen concrete panel at International Concrete Products in Germantown.Germantown police revealed in a Facebook post that Germantown Fire Department/Rescue and Germantown Police Department were dispatched to the scene after receiving a 911 emergency call.Upon the arrival of first responders, workers were moving the piece of concrete.Personnel from the Germantown Rescue Department determined the worker was deceased.
'3 times the legal limit:' Driving instructor was intoxicated during lesson, officials say
GERMANTOWN -- Breaking the law when he was supposed to be teaching the rules of the road -- a driving instructor was cited for being intoxicated behind the wheel.The driving instructor had a student in the car when he back into a gate at Germantown High School.
Passenger dies of injuries; 2nd fatality in wrong-way driver crash on I-41
GERMANTOWN -- A second person died following a three-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver in Germantown on Dec. 8, according to the Washington County Insider -- which Germantown police confirmed for FOX6 News.Theodore Walters, 20, of West Bend died as a result of his injuries days after the crash, a Germantown police lieutenant said.The crash happened on northbound I-41 south of Holy Hill Road.
1 dead, 4 hurt after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-41: 'Tragedy that was preventable'
GERMANTOWN -- One person is dead and four others sustained serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash Sunday night, Dec. 8 in Germantown.
2 arrested, 2 sought after retail theft, chase, crash in Germantown
GERMANTOWN -- Two Milwaukee men were arrested following a retail theft and pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Germantown Sunday evening, Sept. 8.Police said around 7:30 p.m., following a report of a retail theft in progress at Walmart on Appleton Avenue, the suspect vehicle was located, and the driver fled officers -- headed southbound on Appleton Avenue.The driver crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle, light poles, and various other objects along the roadway, police said.Two occupants, ages 33 and 26, were arrested.
No injuries after cement mixer rolled in ditch along NB I-41/US 45 in Germantown
GERMANTOWN -- There were no injuries when the driver of a cement mixer lost control on I-41/45 northbound near the Lannon Road exit in Germantown Wednesday, Sept. 4.It happened around 2:15 p.m.Germantown police said the cement mixer was not loaded at the time.
'I'll take every one of you out:' Man charged in Germantown 'active shooter' incident pleads not guilty
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A man charged for his alleged actions in what officials described as an "active shooter" situation in Germantown on May 14 pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, July 24.Jon Thorin, 69, of Germantown, faces the following criminal counts:
Motorcyclist taken to hospital via Flight for Life after crash involving deer in Germantown
GERMANTOWN -- A 50-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life after a crash involving a deer early Thursday, June 6in Germantown.It happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 145 near Fond du Lac Avenue.According to police, a driver following the motorcycle saw sparks in the roadway and came upon the unconscious 50-year-old man and the deer.
'Willing to kill police officers:' Germantown man out on bond, charged in 'active shooter' incident
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- Jon Thorin of Germantown faces multiple charges for his alleged actions in what officials described as an "active shooter" situation on Tuesday, May 14.
Police: 3 brothers hurt in crash near Holy Hill Road released from hospital; 2 in critical condition
GERMANTOWN -- A crash on I-41 southbound near Holy Hill Road turned the life of a Kewaskum family upside down.
Police: 5 brothers involved in rollover crash on I-41 SB near Holy Hill Road
GERMANTOWN -- Five brothers were hurt in a rollover crash on I-41 southbound near Holy Hill Road in Germantown.
'Mental health issues:' 1 in custody after active shooter situation in Germantown
GERMANTOWN -- One person was taken into custody following an active shooter situation in Germantown Wednesday morning, May 15.
'In and out... in less than a minute:' Employees held at gunpoint during robbery at AT&T store
GERMANTOWN -- Terrifying surveillance video shows three men who charged into a Germantown AT&T store, and robbed it at gunpoint."They knew exactly what they were going to do," said Lt.
'It's very troubling:' Germantown police seek suspects after Cracker Barrel employee punched
GERMANTOWN -- Police need your help locating two suspects involved in a brawl at Cracker Barrel in Germantown.According to police, a man and woman were upset with their service at the restaurant, and the man punched an employee in the face when they tried to break up the fight.A struggle ensued, and all sorts of merchandise ended up being destroyed."Obviously, it's very troubling.
Recognize them? Police seek suspects accused of attacking teen employee at Cracker Barrel
GERMANTOWN -- Police need your help after a 16-year-old employee was attacked at the Cracker Barrel restaurant on Rivercrest Drive in Germantown on Wednesday night, Oct. 31.It happened shortly before 9 p.m.Police said staff members called law enforcement to report disorderly customers at the restaurant.An investigation revealed a man and woman were asked to leave, and while at the payment area, they confronted a manager and another employee.