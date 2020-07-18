Got a big lover in your life? Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo excites, educates and inspires kids of all ages
Since the pandemic started Tony’s Creepy Crawly Zoo has been canceled indefinitely, but that’s not stopping the local bug whisperer from educating kids about what they can find in the own backyard or on a walk-in nature. Brian is in Pewaukee this morning with the man behind The Creepy Crawly Zoo.
The search area was expanded Sunday, July 19 after a 22-year-old man never resurfaced Saturday while swimming in Pewaukee Lake. The search effort became a recovery mission Saturday evening, and more than 24 hours since the search began, there was still no sign of the man Sunday night.
The search for a missing 22-year-old man on Pewaukee Lake resumed Sunday, July 19, after police said he never resurfaced while swimming Saturday. First responders expanded their search area Sunday morning, but there was still no sign of the man Sunday night.
