Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District plans to hold in-person classes 5 days a week this fall

Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District plans to hold in-person classes 5 days a week this fall

OAK CREEK -- The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District have provided an update on their "Responsible Return to School" plan for the fall -- which includes plans to return to school in-person, five days a week with "safety and disinfection guidelines in place."School officials say at this time, they are working on a plan to provide a virtual learning option for students and families with underlying health concerns who will not be returning to their school buildings in the fall.If ordered to close, the district says they will pivot to temporary remote learning for individuals or groups of students, for a limited time.The district says they have put in place "mitigation measures to limit the spread, and protect students, families and staff."The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District shared the following infection control and mitigation measures on their website:

Oak Creek police: 17-year-old driver involved in pursuit, accident

Oak Creek police: 17-year-old driver involved in pursuit, accident

OAK CREEK -- The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a traffic accident involving a teen driver that happened early Wednesday morning, June 24.Police said officers tried to stop a suspect for "excessively" speeding near 13th and Rawson around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

MCSO: Body found on Oak Leaf Trail in Oak Creek

MCSO: Body found on Oak Leaf Trail in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Oak Creek on Thursday, March 12.Authorities were notified around 6:30 p.m. of the body, found on the Oak Leaf Trail just east of Howell Avenue.

Family of Baba Punjab Singh releases info on memorial services

Family of Baba Punjab Singh releases info on memorial services

OAK CREEK -- The family of Baba Punjab Singh released information on Wednesday, March 4 regarding upcoming memorial services for Boba Punjab Singh.For more than years, Baba Punjab Singh remained partially paralyzed after being shot in the head during the August 2012 Oak Creek shooting, which killed six Sikhs and injured many more.The Akhand Path, a 48-hour recitation of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh holy scriptures, will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin (7512 S.

Wisconsin State Patrol: Van packed with stolen fuel uncovered in Oak Creek

Wisconsin State Patrol: Van packed with stolen fuel uncovered in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK -- Police flagged a potential hazardous materials situation when they came upon a van filled with 15 plastic drums of fuel -- roughly 300 gallons -- at the Kwik Trip gas station near 13th Street and Ryan Road in Oak Creek on Jan. 29.A Wisconsin State Patrol motor carrier inspector was called to the gas station around 9:30 p.m., where the van was located.

West Allis woman killed, 2 other adults, teen hurt in crash in Oak Creek

West Allis woman killed, 2 other adults, teen hurt in crash in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK -- A 22-year-old woman from West Allis who was riding in a medical transport van was killed in a crash near College Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday, Feb. 5, the medical examiner said.It happened around 8:15 a.m. and involved two vehicles.Officials with the Oak Creek Police Department say four other people in the vehicles were taken to local hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.The cause of the crash was under investigation.An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.