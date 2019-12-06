Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District plans to hold in-person classes 5 days a week this fall
OAK CREEK -- The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District have provided an update on their "Responsible Return to School" plan for the fall -- which includes plans to return to school in-person, five days a week with "safety and disinfection guidelines in place."School officials say at this time, they are working on a plan to provide a virtual learning option for students and families with underlying health concerns who will not be returning to their school buildings in the fall.If ordered to close, the district says they will pivot to temporary remote learning for individuals or groups of students, for a limited time.The district says they have put in place "mitigation measures to limit the spread, and protect students, families and staff."The Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District shared the following infection control and mitigation measures on their website:
Probation for 3 young men accused of sexually assaulting girl in Oak Creek park
OAK CREEK -- Two Hales Corners brothers convicted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Oak Creek in September 2018 were sentenced to probation Tuesday, July 14.
Oak Creek police: 17-year-old driver involved in pursuit, accident
OAK CREEK -- The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a traffic accident involving a teen driver that happened early Wednesday morning, June 24.Police said officers tried to stop a suspect for "excessively" speeding near 13th and Rawson around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Oak Creek police seek suspects after shots fired during road rage incident, 1 injured
OAK CREEK -- Oak Creek police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a suspected road rage incident with shots fired.
Trailer full of adaptive equipment for children with special needs stolen from Oak Creek
OAK CREEK -- A trailer full of adaptive equipment for children with special needs was stolen from Medical Support Services in Oak Creek.
Oak Creek Assembly of God moves services online amid virus concerns
OAK CREEK -- Sunday services at churches around the area were moved online following national guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
MCSO: Body found on Oak Leaf Trail in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Oak Creek on Thursday, March 12.Authorities were notified around 6:30 p.m. of the body, found on the Oak Leaf Trail just east of Howell Avenue.
Family of Baba Punjab Singh releases info on memorial services
OAK CREEK -- The family of Baba Punjab Singh released information on Wednesday, March 4 regarding upcoming memorial services for Boba Punjab Singh.For more than years, Baba Punjab Singh remained partially paralyzed after being shot in the head during the August 2012 Oak Creek shooting, which killed six Sikhs and injured many more.The Akhand Path, a 48-hour recitation of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Sikh holy scriptures, will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin (7512 S.
'Deeply saddened:' Sikh Temple shooting victim dies less than 8 years after tragedy
OAK CREEK -- One of four Sikh Temple of Wisconsin members injured in the shooting Aug. 5, 2012 that left six temple members dead passed away less than eight years after the tragedy, officials with the Sikh Coalition announced Monday, March 2.Sikh Coalition officials shared this message on Twitter:
Wisconsin State Patrol: Van packed with stolen fuel uncovered in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK -- Police flagged a potential hazardous materials situation when they came upon a van filled with 15 plastic drums of fuel -- roughly 300 gallons -- at the Kwik Trip gas station near 13th Street and Ryan Road in Oak Creek on Jan. 29.A Wisconsin State Patrol motor carrier inspector was called to the gas station around 9:30 p.m., where the van was located.
Medical examiner IDs woman who died from injuries suffered in Oak Creek crash
OAK CREEK -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Thursday, Feb. 6 the women who died from injuries suffered in a crash near Pennsylvania Avenue and College Avenue.
West Allis woman killed, 2 other adults, teen hurt in crash in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK -- A 22-year-old woman from West Allis who was riding in a medical transport van was killed in a crash near College Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday, Feb. 5, the medical examiner said.It happened around 8:15 a.m. and involved two vehicles.Officials with the Oak Creek Police Department say four other people in the vehicles were taken to local hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.The cause of the crash was under investigation.An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
Recognize him? Oak Creek police need help to ID suspected package thief
OAK CREEK -- The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help with identifying a man suspected of committing numerous package thefts on the city's east side.
MFD lieutenant accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl multiple times pleads not guilty
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Fire Department Lieutenant Robert Olson, 44, of Oak Creek was in court Monday, Dec. 2 for his preliminary hearing -- accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl multiple times.Olson faces one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.
Man charged after 117 cats found in Oak Creek home: 'It's a situation that got way out of hand'
OAK CREEK -- Charges were filed Monday, Nov. 18 against an Oak Creek man after prosecutors said 117 cats were found in a home he used to live in on Burdick Avenue near Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek in September.
Oak Creek police investigate the case of 2 men and a chicken 'swerving all over the roadway'
OAK CREEK -- It might be the strangest game of chicken Oak Creek police have ever seen.A man and his chicken were locked up in the back of a squad.
'The neighborhood is safe:' Cudahy police arrest man after 5-hour standoff
CUDAHY -- On a busy trick-or-treating night, families in one Cudahy neighborhood were nearly forced to stay in their homes.
Police: 6 hurt after collision between 2 vehicles at 6th and Drexel in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK -- A collision between two vehicled injures six people near 6th and Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek.The wreck happened on Monday afternoon, Sept. 23.