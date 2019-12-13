Brown Deer police investigating shots fired incident, say bullet struck crib where child was sleeping
BROWN DEER -- The Brown Deer Police Department was called to a report of shots fired at a residence in the Village of Brown Deer around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, June 9.Officers made contact with the residents and confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the shooting.
Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Brown Deer parking lot following pursuit
BROWN DEER -- A man in his 30s died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot near Green Bay Road and Brown Deer Road in Brown Deer Wednesday morning, May 6 following a police pursuit.
'Safer at Home' violation: Brown Deer police broke up baby shower near 51st and Wabash
BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police on Friday, April 10 broke up a baby shower -- being held in violation of Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.Police were called out to the area near 51st Street and Wabash Avenue around 5 p.m.Officers made contact with a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman who was hosting the baby shower.Police said she complied with escorting everyone from the property.It is up to local law enforcement to make sure people are obeying the restrictions, which took effect March 25.
1 arrested in incident at Brown Deer HS, police say
BROWN DEER -- Police have released details of an incident that unfolded at Brown Deer High School Thursday night.Authorities were called to the high school fieldhouse around 8:30 p.m. on March 5.
Man shot, wounded by former Brown Deer police officer reaches $1.7+ million settlement with village
BROWN DEER -- The man shot while resisting a Brown Deer police officer has reached a settlement with the village.Manuel Burnley will receive more than $1.7 million after he was shot in 2016.
Brown Deer K-9 retires after 8 years of service
BROWN DEER -- A hardworking member of the Brown Deer police force got a proper sendoff Feb. 28.Vader, a K-9 with the department, has served the citizens of Brown Deer since 2012.
'You dead, you got that?' Wrong-way driver accused of spitting on, attacking officers sentenced to jail
MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- A woman accused of threatening, attacking, and spitting on police officers after driving the wrong way on Brown Deer Road in March 2019 was sentenced to jail Wednesday, Feb. 19.Denisha Davis, 27, of Milwaukee pleaded guilty to one count of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, and one count of OWI, second offense.
Brown Deer police ask for help to ID suspects in connection with arson of car
BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police are asking for help identifying suspects from an arson incident that took place on Thursday, Feb. 6.Officials indicated in a tweet that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 2004-07 Ford Taurus with no rear driver’s side hubcap.Pictures of the car as well as the suspects are included in the gallery just below.PHOTO GALLERYAnyone with information contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.
2-car crash near County Line, Green Bay Rds in Brown Deer; no serious injuries, police say
BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police say two people were trapped inside their car following a crash in Brown Deer on Wednesday, Feb. 3.Authorities were called to the scene near County Line and Green Bay Roads around 6:30 p.m. and say three people were involved in the two-car crash.
Brown Deer PD: Milwaukee woman arrested for OWI with 2 children in her vehicle
BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police arrested a 38-year-old Milwaukee woman on Tuesday evening, Jan. 28 for allegedly driving drunk with children in her vehicle.Officers were called to the Pick 'n Save in Brown Deer around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to do a "welfare check of a possibly intoxicated female subject." Police say the woman "appeared to be extremely intoxicated" and "admitted to driving to the store with her two children in the car, ages five and six."Officials say the woman failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.The children were turned over to a family member.This is a developing story.
Driver suffered minor injuries in crash involving train near Bradley and Teutonia in Brown Deer
BROWN DEER -- A driver suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a train and a vehicle that shut down Bradley Road in Brown Deer for hours on Friday night, Jan. 17.It happened at the railroad crossing near Bradley and Teutonia Avenue, where there are lights but no railroad crossing arms.A preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have failed to yield to the train.
Menomonee Falls PD uses new way to catch crooks in the act, the Community Camera Co-op
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police have a new way to catch crooks in the act.
Police seek 3 who stole nearly $1,000 in merchandise from Ross Dress for Less in Brown Deer
BROWN DEER -- FOX6 News obtained surveillance video showing three men wanted in connection with the theft of 16 jackets from the Ross Dress for Less store on Green Bay Road in Brown Deer.It happened on Dec. 5.Police said the three men arrived at the store in a light-colored SUV.Once inside, police said two of the men selected 16 jackets and a backpack, and nothing was paid for before all three men ran out of the store and through the parking lot.
Police: 2 hurt in crash after retail theft at Brown Deer Walmart store
BROWN DEER -- Two people were hurt in a crash after a retail theft incident at the Walmart on Brown Deer Road near 60th Street in Brown Deer on Tuesday, Oct. 22.Police said officers responded to the Walmart store around 3 p.m., and the suspect vehicle fled the parking lot.
Woman charged, accused of punching, biting officers at Brown Deer Walmart
BROWN DEER -- A Brown Deer police officer was bitten and punched while trying to arrest a woman allegedly threatening a Walmart employee.
Brown Deer police hand out report cards listing vehicle vulnerabilities in effort to prevent crime
BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police on Tuesday, Sept. 3 warned people to "lock it, or lose it," after a string of vehicle break-ins.On the first day of school for many, Brown Deer police officers were already handing out report cards -- with marks for drivers if officers spot unlocked doors or valuables left out.
Police: Family Dollar assistant manager pulls handgun on customer over return, threats
BROWN DEER -- An assistant manager at the Family Dollar store in Brown Deer was cited for disorderly conduct for pulling a handgun on a customer after allegedly being threatened over a return.