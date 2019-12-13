BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police on Friday, April 10 broke up a baby shower -- being held in violation of Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.Police were called out to the area near 51st Street and Wabash Avenue around 5 p.m.Officers made contact with a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman who was hosting the baby shower.Police said she complied with escorting everyone from the property.It is up to local law enforcement to make sure people are obeying the restrictions, which took effect March 25.

