'Safer at Home' violation: Brown Deer police broke up baby shower near 51st and Wabash

BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police on Friday, April 10 broke up a baby shower -- being held in violation of Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.Police were called out to the area near 51st Street and Wabash Avenue around 5 p.m.Officers made contact with a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman who was hosting the baby shower.Police said she complied with escorting everyone from the property.It is up to local law enforcement to make sure people are obeying the restrictions, which took effect March 25.

Brown Deer police ask for help to ID suspects in connection with arson of car

BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police are asking for help identifying suspects from an arson incident that took place on Thursday, Feb. 6.Officials indicated in a tweet that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 2004-07 Ford Taurus with no rear driver’s side hubcap.Pictures of the car as well as the suspects are included in the gallery just below.PHOTO GALLERYAnyone with information contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.

Brown Deer PD: Milwaukee woman arrested for OWI with 2 children in her vehicle

BROWN DEER -- Brown Deer police arrested a 38-year-old Milwaukee woman on Tuesday evening, Jan. 28  for allegedly driving drunk with children in her vehicle.Officers were called to the Pick 'n Save in Brown Deer around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to do a "welfare check of a possibly intoxicated female subject." Police say the woman "appeared to be extremely intoxicated" and "admitted to driving to the store with her two children in the car, ages five and six."Officials say the woman failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.The children were turned over to a family member.This is a developing story.

Driver suffered minor injuries in crash involving train near Bradley and Teutonia in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER -- A driver suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a train and a vehicle that shut down Bradley Road in Brown Deer for hours on Friday night, Jan. 17.It happened at the railroad crossing near Bradley and Teutonia Avenue, where there are lights but no railroad crossing arms.A preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have failed to yield to the train.

Police seek 3 who stole nearly $1,000 in merchandise from Ross Dress for Less in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER -- FOX6 News obtained surveillance video showing three men wanted in connection with the theft of 16 jackets from the Ross Dress for Less store on Green Bay Road in Brown Deer.It happened on Dec. 5.Police said the three men arrived at the store in a light-colored SUV.Once inside, police said two of the men selected 16 jackets and a backpack, and nothing was paid for before all three men ran out of the store and through the parking lot.

Police: 2 hurt in crash after retail theft at Brown Deer Walmart store

BROWN DEER -- Two people were hurt in a crash after a retail theft incident at the Walmart on Brown Deer Road near 60th Street in Brown Deer on Tuesday, Oct. 22.Police said officers responded to the Walmart store around 3 p.m., and the suspect vehicle fled the parking lot.