Wauwatosa officer involved in 3 deaths in 5 years believes he was suspended to appease protesters
Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah spoke out for the first time since he was involved in the fatal shooting of three men in the line of duty over the past five years. Community members have called for his firing, and for Mensah to face homicide charges. Mensah told a radio host Tuesday he fired his weapon in self-defense.
Tosa community gathers to discuss police relations, status of Officer Joseph Mensah
Community members assembled at Wauwatosa's Hart Park on Tuesday night, July 21 to discuss community-police relations and the employment status of suspended Officer Joseph Mensah with city and police department leaders. Mensah has been involved in the shooting deaths of three people in five years. The district attorney cleared Mensah of wrongdoing in the 2015 death of Antonio Gonzales and the 2016 death of Jay Anderson. The most recent case -- the death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole earlier this year -- remains under investigation.
Engine maker Briggs & Stratton files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy
WAUWATOSA — Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world's largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Monday.As part of the Chapter 11 filing, the Milwaukee-area company said Monday it has secured debtor-in-possession financing of $677.5 million from KPS Capital Partners LP, the private equity firm purchasing its assets, and its existing lenders to allow it to continue operating ahead of the closing of the deal.“Over the past several months, we have explored multiple options with our advisors to strengthen our financial position and flexibility,” Chief Executive Todd Teske said in a statement. “The challenges we have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic have made reorganization the difficult but necessary and appropriate path forward to secure our business.”The filing allows Briggs & Stratton to fully support its operations through the closing of the transaction, the company said in the statement.
Brother of Wauwatosa officer involved in 3 shootings in 5 years launches fund to 'clear his name'
WAUWATOSA -- The brother of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, suspended by the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission following three fatal officer-involved shootings in five years, has launched a GoFundMe.com account, alleging his brother "has been treated unfairly and unjustly by mob mentality and anti-police rhetoric." The family is trying to raise money " to fight all the inaccurate dissemination of information and defamation of character which have been made," and allow Mensah to "clear his name."Mensah was suspended by the PFC in a unanimous vote by the five commissioners on July 15 as part of a special meeting in which the PFC accepted administrative charges filed against Mensah by the family of Jay Anderson.
Wauwatosa School District reopening plan calls for in-person learning 5 days a week
WAUWATOSA -- Officials with the Wauwatosa School District on Friday, July 17 announced students will be in the classroom five days a week during the 2020-2021 school year.The first day of school is set for Sept. 1.
Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah suspended by city’s Police and Fire Commission
WAUWATOSA -- Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah has been suspended by the city’s Police and Fire Commission (PFC).The unanimous vote by five commissioners, done virtually over zoom because of the pandemic, comes as part of a special meeting on Wednesday, July 15 that accepted administrative charges filed against Mensah by the family of Jay Anderson."This is not a criminal investigation, this is a hearing on the unemployment status of the officer complained about," said Alan Kesner, Wauwatosa city attorney.
Growing pressure in Wauwatosa to fire Officer Joseph Mensah, accused of killing 3 in line of duty
WAUWATOSA -- There is growing pressure in Wauwatosa for the city's Police and Fire Commission to fire Officer Joseph Mensah.
Wauwatosa to consider mask ordinance for 'possible adoption' later this month
WAUWATOSA -- Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride told FOX6 News on Wednesday, July 15 that a mask ordinance for the city could soon be up for discussion."Just yesterday, one of our alderpersons asked that it be placed on the agenda at the next committee cycle," McBride told FOX6's Bret Lemoine. "The next time the committee meetings come up would be July 28th.
Crowd surrounded unmarked squad involved in 3-vehicle crash near Mayfair during protests
WAUWATOSA -- An unmarked police squad was involved in a crash near Mayfair Mall during protests Tuesday, July 7.A FOX6 News crew covering the protests witnessed the crash that involved three vehicles near North Avenue and Mayfair Road.One appeared to be an unmarked squad.
Wauwatosa police: 13-year-old boy on bicycle struck by train, seriously injured near 70th and State
WAUWATOSA -- A 13-year-old boy was struck by a train and injured Wednesday afternoon, June 23 near 70th Street and State Street in Wauwatosa.Police said a train was headed westbound on the south set of tracks while an eastbound train approached on the north set of tracks.A preliminary investigation revealed the child, riding his bike, failed to see the eastbound train as the westbound train exited the intersection.
'Tosa Restarts:' Common Council approves expedited review process for small businesses
WAUWATOSA -- The Wauwatosa Common Council approved the "Tosa Restarts" program which allows businesses to propose business solutions, then provides review and approvals in 72 hours or less.Normally, these requests go through a committee for approval, a process that naturally takes longer.
Families of 3 people killed by same Wauwatosa police officer protest, file complaints
WAUWATOSA -- All over Wauwatosa on Thursday, June 18, calls for justice could be heard as the families of three people -- all of whom were killed by the same Wauwatosa police officer -- filed citizen complaints."Every day you're going to grieve," said Jay Anderson Sr. "You're going to grieve every day."
Milwaukee County DA meets with family of teen killed by Wauwatosa police
WAUWATOSA -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney on Thursday, June 11 met with the family of a teenager shot and killed by Wauwatosa police.
Despite weather, demonstrations following death of George Floyd march on Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA -- It was a rainy night for protesters in the Milwaukee area who continued protesting for a 12th consecutive night following the death of George Floyd.The weather, though, did not stop their message.A march ended at the Wauwatosa Police Department around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
'Everybody is stepping up:' Protesters, family of teen killed in officer-involved shooting march to Mayfair
MILWAUKEE -- Protesters calling for change walked nearly four miles from Milwaukee to Wauwatosa on Saturday, June 6.
Concern over protests, looting prompts management to shut down Mayfair Mall
WAUWATOSA -- Concerns over protesting and rioting forced Mayfair Mall to close early on Saturday, May 30.Shoppers were turned away starting just after 1 p.m. Wauwatosa police tell FOX6 News mall management made the decision to close over concerns of looting -- with the Nordstrom storm boarding up doors and windows.Security guards say a protest was planned to take place at the mall early Saturday afternoon.
Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Cudahy receive $10.2M in awards to combat violent crime
WAUWATOSA -- The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) and the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance have awarded more than $61 million in grant funding to support the Attorney General’s Operation Relentless Pursuit (ORP) initiative.Of that $61 million, the COPS Office awarded $9,712,096 to the Milwaukee Police Department (“MPD”); $226,061 to the Wauwatosa Police Department; and $301,412 to the Cudahy Police Department.Those awards will fund a total of 32 police officers: 30 for MPD and one each for Wauwatosa and Cudahy.According to a press release, the COPS Office, through its COPS Hiring Program (CHP), awarded a total of $51 million to be used to hire 214 sworn law enforcement officers for state and local law enforcement task forces.