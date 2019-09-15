'Been hearing it for weeks:' With fireworks business booming, officials warn they're illegal in many cities

MILWAUKEE -- With many Fourth of July celebrations canceled due to COVID-19, business is booming at fireworks stores in the Milwaukee area -- with officials warning setting them off could cost you.Fireworks are illegal in most cities, but that hasn't stopped them from being set off well in advance of July 4."I've been hearing it for weeks, and pretty much incessantly through the night," said Dan Tyk with North Shore Fire/Rescue.Milwaukee is one city where fireworks are illegal.

4 taken to hospital after elevated CO levels found at Boston Market in Glendale

GLENDALE -- North Shore Fire/Rescue crews were called out to Boston Market on Port Washington Road near Silver Spring Drive Sunday, Sept. 15 in Glendale due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide.Four employees were taken to the hospital.Officials said ovens inside the store malfunctioned, resulting in CO levels of 150 parts per million (which should be zero parts per million) in some parts of the store, with higher levels near the ovens.An investigation was ongoing. 

Preliminary report indicates cause of 3-alarm blaze in Bayside 'undetermined'

BAYSIDE -- North Shore Fire/Rescue officials on Thursday, April 4 released a preliminary "National Fire Incident Reporting System" report on the three-alarm fire early Saturday, March 30 at the White Oaks Apartments in Bayside, which revealed the cause of the fire remains undetermined.The report said four civilians and one firefighter suffered injuries at the building on N.

Firefighters called out to fully involved garage fire in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY -- Officials with North Shore Fire/Rescue on Sunday, March 10 were called out to a home in Whitefish Bay for a garage fire.It happened on Woodruff Avenue near Courtland Place.Officials said the garage was fully involved when firefighters arrived.No one was hurt.Damage was estimated at $27,000 to the structure and contents.The cause was under investigation.PHOTO GALLERY

Police: Milwaukee woman intentionally spills wig oil at Walgreens, reports injury

BROWN DEER -- Police say a Milwaukee woman visited a Walgreens store in Brown Deer, and intentionally spilled hair wig oil to slip in it to report she was hurt.According to the Brown Deer Police Department, the Walgreens store near 60th and Brown Deer Road reported a 47-year-old woman slipped on oil in the store and was in pain.The North Shore Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the woman to an area hospital.When officials reviewed the surveillance footage, it was determined the woman intentionally slipped on her own hair wig oil.