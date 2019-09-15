MILWAUKEE -- With many Fourth of July celebrations canceled due to COVID-19, business is booming at fireworks stores in the Milwaukee area -- with officials warning setting them off could cost you.Fireworks are illegal in most cities, but that hasn't stopped them from being set off well in advance of July 4."I've been hearing it for weeks, and pretty much incessantly through the night," said Dan Tyk with North Shore Fire/Rescue.Milwaukee is one city where fireworks are illegal.

June 25