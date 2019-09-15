'Been hearing it for weeks:' With fireworks business booming, officials warn they're illegal in many cities
MILWAUKEE -- With many Fourth of July celebrations canceled due to COVID-19, business is booming at fireworks stores in the Milwaukee area -- with officials warning setting them off could cost you.Fireworks are illegal in most cities, but that hasn't stopped them from being set off well in advance of July 4."I've been hearing it for weeks, and pretty much incessantly through the night," said Dan Tyk with North Shore Fire/Rescue.Milwaukee is one city where fireworks are illegal.
Daylight Saving: A great reminder to do home safety checks
MILWAUKEE -- While we might have lost an hour of sleep when Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, it means more daylight, and spring a little bit closer.
4 taken to hospital after elevated CO levels found at Boston Market in Glendale
GLENDALE -- North Shore Fire/Rescue crews were called out to Boston Market on Port Washington Road near Silver Spring Drive Sunday, Sept. 15 in Glendale due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide.Four employees were taken to the hospital.Officials said ovens inside the store malfunctioned, resulting in CO levels of 150 parts per million (which should be zero parts per million) in some parts of the store, with higher levels near the ovens.An investigation was ongoing.
Preliminary report indicates cause of 3-alarm blaze in Bayside 'undetermined'
BAYSIDE -- North Shore Fire/Rescue officials on Thursday, April 4 released a preliminary "National Fire Incident Reporting System" report on the three-alarm fire early Saturday, March 30 at the White Oaks Apartments in Bayside, which revealed the cause of the fire remains undetermined.The report said four civilians and one firefighter suffered injuries at the building on N.
Bayside fire illustrates importance of renters insurance: 'It's $10 a month, that's 2 coffees at Starbucks'
MILWAUKEE -- Fire ripped through an apartment complex in Bayside on Saturday, March 30.
FOX6 reporter loses everything in Bayside fire: 'The family I didn't realize I had here has really come through'
BAYSIDE -- A three-alarm fire roared through a 62-unit building at the White Oaks Apartments in Bayside early Saturday, March 30, leaving dozens homeless.
'My heart broke:' Tenants devastated by scope of 3-alarm blaze in Bayside
BAYSIDE -- An investigation continued Sunday, March 31 into what sparked a three-alarm blaze at a 62-unit apartment building in Bayside early Saturday, March 30.
Fire officials as Daylight Saving Time begins: 'Change your clock -- change your smoke alarm battery'
MILWAUKEE -- Sunday, March 10 marked the start of Daylight Saving Time, when we "spring" our clocks forward in anticipation of spring.
Firefighters called out to fully involved garage fire in Whitefish Bay
WHITEFISH BAY -- Officials with North Shore Fire/Rescue on Sunday, March 10 were called out to a home in Whitefish Bay for a garage fire.It happened on Woodruff Avenue near Courtland Place.Officials said the garage was fully involved when firefighters arrived.No one was hurt.Damage was estimated at $27,000 to the structure and contents.The cause was under investigation.PHOTO GALLERY
Dangerous cold, snow keeps 1st responders busy into March: 'We're done with winter'
MILWAUKEE -- Subzero temperatures prompted a wind chill advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin through 10 a.m. Monday, March 4.
No injuries in fire at assisted living facility sparked by cooking equipment on balcony
BROWN DEER -- No one was hurt in a fire at New Perspective Senior Living Center near 60th and Brown Deer Wednesday, Feb. 27.Officials with North Shore Fire/Rescue said crews were called to the scene for an odor of smoke in the building, and staff members thought there might be fire in the walls.
5 hurt, 1 critically in crash on I-43 southbound at Green Tree in Glendale
GLENDALE -- North Shore Fire officials said one person was taken to Froedtert Hospital with critical injuries after a crash on I-43 near Green Tree Road in Glendale Wednesday night, Nov. 7.A total of five people were hurt, North Shore Fire officials said.
Police: Milwaukee woman intentionally spills wig oil at Walgreens, reports injury
BROWN DEER -- Police say a Milwaukee woman visited a Walgreens store in Brown Deer, and intentionally spilled hair wig oil to slip in it to report she was hurt.According to the Brown Deer Police Department, the Walgreens store near 60th and Brown Deer Road reported a 47-year-old woman slipped on oil in the store and was in pain.The North Shore Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the woman to an area hospital.When officials reviewed the surveillance footage, it was determined the woman intentionally slipped on her own hair wig oil.
Natural gas line struck in Bayside, prompting evacuations
BAYSIDE-- North Shore Fire/Rescue crews were called out to a natural gas line that was struck in Bayside Thursday, Sept. 13.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at home in Whitefish Bay after storm pushed through
WHITEFISH BAY -- North Shore Fire/Rescue officials on Tuesday evening, Sept. 4 battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Whitefish Bay.