Fort Atkinson shots fired incident, police investigate
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - The Fort Atkinson Police Department is investigating a "domestic disturbance where shots were fired" on Sunday night, Oct. 26.
It happened near Washington and Linden. Police said the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public or officers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Fort Atkinson Police Department and WMTV-TV.