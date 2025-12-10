I-94 corridor study OK'd; section between Hwy SS, Jefferson County line

article

The Brief Wisconsin's Transportation Projects Commission (TPC) unanimously approved a study for the I-94 corridor expansion. The decision had full support from the Commission, including legislators and the Governor. The project must now undergo an environmental study and extensive evaluation before construction can proceed.



Wisconsin's Transportation Projects Commission (TPC) approved on Wednesday, Dec. 10, a study of the I-94 corridor that includes the section between Highway SS and the Jefferson County line.

I-94 corridor study

What we know:

A news release says the proposed study received unanimous support from Commission members, which includes legislators from both parties, as well as Gov. Tony Evers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The next steps for approval of the expansion project are outlined in the Department of Transportation’s release:

"Major Highway Project candidates undergo an extensive evaluation that considers a project’s potential to enhance economic development, relieve traffic congestion, improve safety and achieve community objectives while minimizing environmental impacts. To move forward to construction, candidate projects must first undergo an environmental study process."

Related article