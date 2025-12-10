I-94 corridor study OK'd; section between Hwy SS, Jefferson County line
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - Wisconsin's Transportation Projects Commission (TPC) approved on Wednesday, Dec. 10, a study of the I-94 corridor that includes the section between Highway SS and the Jefferson County line.
I-94 corridor study
What we know:
A news release says the proposed study received unanimous support from Commission members, which includes legislators from both parties, as well as Gov. Tony Evers.
The next steps for approval of the expansion project are outlined in the Department of Transportation’s release:
"Major Highway Project candidates undergo an extensive evaluation that considers a project’s potential to enhance economic development, relieve traffic congestion, improve safety and achieve community objectives while minimizing environmental impacts. To move forward to construction, candidate projects must first undergo an environmental study process."
The Source: Information in this post was provided in a news release from State Rep. Cindi Duchow (R-Delafield).