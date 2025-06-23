Expand / Collapse search

Dodge County crash; Fort Atkinson man accused of OWI, striking loose horse

Published  June 23, 2025 3:43pm CDT
The Brief

    • Dodge County investigators were called to a crash involving a car and a loose horse early Monday, June 23.
    • The wreck happened in the Township of Oak Grove.
    • The driver of the car was cited for OWI, officials said. The owner of the horse was also cited related to the horse being on the loose on a roadway.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Fort Atkinson man is accused of driving drunk and striking a loose horse with his vehicle early on Monday, June 23. 

Car strikes loose horse

What we know:

The wreck happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of State Highway 26 and County Highway A, in the Township of Oak Grove.

The horse died as a result of the crash. No injuries were reported by the driver of the car or his two passengers.

The driver of the car, identified by Dodge County officials as 25-year-old Abimael Torres Avendano, was arrested for OWI, 1st offense and a criminal offense of operating without a valid driver’s license following the collision. 

The owner of the horse, a 60-year-old Juneau woman, will be receiving a citation related to the horse being at large in the roadway. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

