Dodge County crash; Fort Atkinson man accused of OWI, striking loose horse

article

The Brief Dodge County investigators were called to a crash involving a car and a loose horse early Monday, June 23. The wreck happened in the Township of Oak Grove. The driver of the car was cited for OWI, officials said. The owner of the horse was also cited related to the horse being on the loose on a roadway.



A Fort Atkinson man is accused of driving drunk and striking a loose horse with his vehicle early on Monday, June 23.

Car strikes loose horse

What we know:

The wreck happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of State Highway 26 and County Highway A, in the Township of Oak Grove.

The horse died as a result of the crash. No injuries were reported by the driver of the car or his two passengers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the car, identified by Dodge County officials as 25-year-old Abimael Torres Avendano, was arrested for OWI, 1st offense and a criminal offense of operating without a valid driver’s license following the collision.

The owner of the horse, a 60-year-old Juneau woman, will be receiving a citation related to the horse being at large in the roadway.