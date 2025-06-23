Dodge County crash; Fort Atkinson man accused of OWI, striking loose horse
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Fort Atkinson man is accused of driving drunk and striking a loose horse with his vehicle early on Monday, June 23.
What we know:
The wreck happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of State Highway 26 and County Highway A, in the Township of Oak Grove.
The horse died as a result of the crash. No injuries were reported by the driver of the car or his two passengers.
The driver of the car, identified by Dodge County officials as 25-year-old Abimael Torres Avendano, was arrested for OWI, 1st offense and a criminal offense of operating without a valid driver’s license following the collision.
The owner of the horse, a 60-year-old Juneau woman, will be receiving a citation related to the horse being at large in the roadway.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.