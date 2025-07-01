Jefferson County police chase; speeds reached 100 mph, driver crashed

article

The Brief A man was arrested late Monday night after a police chase in Jefferson County. During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered the driver had a felony warrant issued. The pursuit began in the City of Jefferson and then proceeded into the country, and onto County Highway K with speeds reaching up to 100 mph.



Police chase & crash

What we know:

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, around 10:25 p.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on St. Main Street and E. Clara Street in Jefferson for an equipment violation.

During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered the driver had a felony warrant issued through the Jefferson County Courts for stalking/domestic abuse as well as threats to injury or harm/domestic abuse.

A short time later, an officer with the Jefferson Police Department arrived to assist the deputy. As they approached the vehicle, the driver fled.

The pursuit began in the City of Jefferson and then proceeded into the country, and onto County Highway K with speeds reaching up to 100 mph.

As the driver of the fleeing vehicle approached the City of Fort Atkinson, he turned off the headlines of his vehicle. The pursuit continued through the neighborhoods of Fort Atkinson before the suspect crashed into a ditch near Hackbarth Road and Endle Blvd.

The driver then exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. That's when an officer deployed a taser, striking the suspect. He was taken into custody.

What's next:

In addition to the felony warrant for stalking and threats to injure, the driver will also be charged with felony fleeing and eluding.