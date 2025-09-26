Bird flu confirmed in Jefferson County commercial poultry flock

The Brief For the second time in three years, avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been found at an egg farm in Jefferson County. The farm will once again have to kill more than 3 million chickens and get rid of them. It is unclear when the disposal of the birds will begin.



What we know:

For the second time in three years, avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been found at the Cold Spring Egg Farm. It is now under different ownership. The farm will once again have to kill more than 3 million chickens and get rid of them.

"They're working on getting the materials for disposal. It does take quite a bit of pre-planning and staging of materials," said Darlene Konkle, of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The dead birds will be composted in the same disposal site used in 2022.

The site is adjacent to David Halser's Farm in Palmyra.

"I am totally dreading this. Again, here we go," Halser said. "It would be over toward that fence line."

Disposal process

Timeline:

Three years ago, the disposal process was memorable for the wrong reasons.

"It’s pretty disruptive, but I would say the smell of the rottenness is just putrid," Halser said.

It is not clear how the birds contracted the virus. DATCP is testing samples.

"Many times we never find out how the virus got in. We’re assuming it’s from the environment and from wild bird contact of some sort," Konkle said.

Halser is preparing for the weeks ahead, knowing there is nothing he can do to stop it.

"I didn’t want to believe it could happen again, but I guess I’m not surprised," Halser said.

What's next:

It is unclear when the disposal of the birds will begin.

The Palmyra town chairman told FOX6 News, the town board will be updating residents at a meeting on Oct. 6. He will also be going door-to-door on Saturday, Sept. 27 to collect questions from neighbors.

