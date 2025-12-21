Watertown fatal hit-and-run, 1 person killed; driver arrested

article

One person was killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Watertown in the overnight hours of Sunday, Dec. 21.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

According to the Watertown Police Department, at about 12:40 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of a pickup truck-versus-pedestrian crash.

The crash started at 5th and Main and ended at 2nd and Main where the pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, was found.

The 35-year-old victim died due to his injuries from the crash.

The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene before police arrived.

Through the use of license plate reader data and video evidence obtained during the investigation, officers were able to identify the vehicle.

The registered owner of the vehicle, a 54-year-old man, was subsequently found at his home.

Following the investigation, he was arrested and charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run, causing death.