Dodge County rollover crash; dump truck hits car, 2 hospitalized

The Brief A Dodge County dump truck-vs-car rollover crash hospitalized two people Thursday. It happened at the interchange of WIS-16 and WIS-26, just north of Watertown. The dump truck's fuel tanks ruptured and spilled diesel onto the road.



The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the interchange of State Highway 16 and State Highway 26 just north of Watertown. It prompted hours-long closures.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a 60-year-old woman from the town of Lebanon was stopped at the bottom of the entrance ramp from WIS-16 westbound to WIS-26 southbound. She then began crossing the southbound lanes into the path of the dump truck.

The sheriff's office said the dump truck driver, a 25-year-old man from Jefferson, "took evasive action" but hit the front of the car. The dump truck then rolled onto its side and spilled most of the gravel it was hauling. The truck's fuel tanks ruptured and spilled diesel onto the road.

The drivers were the only people in each of their vehicles. Both were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.