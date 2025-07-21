Fort Atkinson man accused of possessing child porn, drugs

article

The Brief A Fort Atkinson man is accused of possessing child pornography and drugs. Jefferson County law enforcement executed a warrant on the man's house on July 15. Officials said the charges are the result of an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.



A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man is accused of possessing child pornography and drugs.

Jefferson County investigation

What we know:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, July 18, Bradley Loasching appeared in court facing multiple serious charges. These include ten counts of possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials said the charges are the result of an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation conducted by Jefferson County sheriff's detectives. That investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Loasching's residence in Fort Atkinson on July 15.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The operation was conducted with the support of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force and an electronic storage device detective K-9 from the Janesville Police Department.

What's next:

Loasching made his initial appearance in Jefferson County court on July 18. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

Loasching is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 24.