Jefferson County fatal crash; 1 dead

The Brief One person is dead after a fatal crash in Koshkonong early Wednesday morning, July 2. It happened around 5:40 a.m. on County Highway K, a mile north of Creamery Road. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.



What we know:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5:40 a.m. on County Highway K, a mile north of Creamery Road. The sheriff’s office received a call of a single vehicle crash into a tree.

Deputies, along with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and Fort Atkinson EMS, responded to the scene.

Initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling northbound and swerved over, entering a ditch and hitting a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

