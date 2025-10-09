Bird flu in Wisconsin; poultry shows, exhibitions suspended in 4 counties
MADISON, Wis. - Poultry shows and exhibitions in four southeastern Wisconsin counties have been suspended in an effort to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, more commonly called the bird flu.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions, swap meets, and movement of poultry to other events in Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth, and Rock Counties through Dec. 31, 2025. The full order can be accessed on DATCP’s website.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Poultry owners and those working with poultry are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their flocks. When possible, poultry owners are asked to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.
Bird flu symptoms
What to know:
Signs of infected birds include:
- Sudden death without clinical signs
- Lack of energy or appetite
- Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs
- Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Runny nose, coughing, sneezing
- Stumbling or falling down
- Diarrhea
To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, follow the instructions on DATCP’s Reporting Animal Disease webpage.
The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 has previously reported on the bird flu in Jefferson County.