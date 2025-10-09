Bird flu in Wisconsin; poultry shows, exhibitions suspended in 4 counties

article

The Brief DATCP is suspending all poultry-related events in four counties in an effort to stop the spread of bird flu. Poultry shows, exhibitions, swap meets, and movement of poultry has been suspended in Rock, Walworth, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties. The suspension runs through the end of the year.



Poultry shows and exhibitions in four southeastern Wisconsin counties have been suspended in an effort to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, more commonly called the bird flu.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is suspending all poultry shows, exhibitions, swap meets, and movement of poultry to other events in Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth, and Rock Counties through Dec. 31, 2025. The full order can be accessed on DATCP’s website.

Poultry owners and those working with poultry are strongly encouraged to continue practicing strict biosecurity to protect their flocks. When possible, poultry owners are asked to keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.

Bird flu symptoms

What to know:

Signs of infected birds include:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, follow the instructions on DATCP’s Reporting Animal Disease webpage.