Fort Atkinson garage fire; tools, equipment salvaged from workshop

article

The Brief A garage fire occurred Friday morning (Dec. 5) on Madison Avenue in Fort Atkinson. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, which was in a detached commercial storage/workshop garage. No injuries were reported and tools were salvaged.



The Fort Atkinson Fire Department is searching for the cause of a garage fire on Madison Avenue on Friday morning, Dec. 5.

Garage fire investigation

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. Friday after a caller indicated there was smoke coming from the garage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A news release says the first engine arrived in three minutes and found smoke venting from the eaves of the detached two-car commercial storage garage.

Crews made their way into the structure and located a fire in the rear portion of the garage. The fire was brought under control within five minutes of the fire attack.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Officials said the garage is used as storage and a workshop for a nearby construction business. Fire crews were able to salvage the tools and equipment inside. No other buildings were damaged.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, Fort Atkinson officials said.