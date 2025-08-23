Watertown dog attack, woman seriously injured: police

article

A woman was seriously injured after four dogs attacked her in Watertown on Saturday morning, Aug. 23.

What they're saying:

According to the Watertown Police Department, the woman was going for a walk near Milford and Cobblestone when the dogs attacked her. It happened just before 6 a.m.

Officers arrived and found the woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital.

While officers were trying to help the woman, police said the four dogs charged toward them. One officer shot and killed one of the dogs. The other three were seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.