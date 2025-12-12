Fort Atkinson police shooting, man killed; no criminal charges for officers

article

The Brief No criminal charges will be filed against the Fort Atkinson police officer who fatally shot Logan Krahn on Oct. 26. Following a shots-fired complaint, Krahn ignored commands to drop his rifle, instead aiming it directly at the officer before the officer fired. An investigation by the Wisconsin DOJ concluded the officer acted reasonably to prevent immediate death or great bodily harm.



There will be no criminal charges for the police officer who shot and killed an armed man in Fort Atkinson earlier this year.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Dec. 12, that the actions of law enforcement officers on that day were "lawful and reasonable acts of defense of self and others."

The death of that man, later identified as 22-year-old Logan Krahn, was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Incident and investigation | Oct. 26, 2025

The backstory:

A Fort Atkinson Police officer and other members of his department were dispatched to a home in the city to investigate a shots-fired complaint on Oct. 26, 2025.

According to the Wisconsin DOJ report, the officer had a body-worn camera that recorded officers taking cover and showed Krahn in and around the home. The officer said over the radio that Krahn had a long gun at one point.

Further into the bodycam footage, the officer said, "drop the rifle now," at Krahn. The officer fired his gun – multiple shots were fired rapidly – and Krahn fell.

The officer announced, "shots fired, suspect down." A rifle was recovered from Krahn’s side. Officers cautiously approached Krahn and began first aid.

Krahn was flown to a hospital in Madison, where he was later pronounced dead.

Home video footage shows Krahn exit the home. Krahn raised a rifle to his right shoulder, used his left hand to support the rifle and, as he raised it, the officer yelled, "drop the rifle now."

As Krahn brought the rifle into firing position, aiming across the street to where the officer was, the shots fired by the officer were heard.

Krahn was no longer visible on video as the officer can be heard yelling, "shots fired, suspect down."

Neighbor interview with investigators

A neighbor was interviewed by investigators. That neighbor said, before police were called, Krahn and his mother were arguing in the driveway.

The neighbor said Krahn got a pistol out of a truck in the driveway, placed it in his waistband – then pointed the pistol at his mother’s head while arguing with her – before putting it back in his waistband.

A Fort Atkinson police squad car passed by. Krahn pointed at and taunted the officer. After the squad passed, Krahn again pointed the pistol at his mother’s head.

The neighbor called police. The neighbor saw Krahn come out of the front door of the home with a rifle in his right arm. The neighbor heard a police officer yell, "Logan, put the gun down."

The neighbor said Krahn then pointed the rifle directly toward the officer that was taking cover behind the van. The police then fired multiple rounds. After Krahn went down, officers carried him to a gurney and began first aid.

What we know:

No police officers or members of law enforcement were injured.

More information can be found on the Wisconsin DOJ website.