2023 Watertown plane crash, final report determines probable cause

The Brief The NTSB has now released its final report on a 2023 Watertown plane crash. Pilot William Buchholtz and his grandson, Colin Strebe, were killed in the crash. The final report noted "spatial disorientation" and more.



The National Transportation Safety Board has now released its final report on a Watertown plane crash that killed two people more than two years ago.

Pilot, grandson killed

The backstory:

Pilot William Buchholtz and his grandson, Colin Strebe, were killed when the plane they were in crashed at Brandt/Quirk Park on June 14, 2023.

The plane took off from Watertown Municipal Airport and was headed to Manitowish Waters when it crashed roughly 2.5 nautical miles away from where it took off, according to the NTSB.

What they're saying:

According to the final report, the NTSB determined the probable cause of the crash. It said the pilot lost control due to "spatial disorientation" – that is, now knowing where he was. The agency added that fog and clouds helped create tough flying conditions.

An autopsy also revealed the pilot had medication in his system that the Federal Aviation Administration prohibits pilots from taking. However, any extent of impairment from such substances could not be determined.

NTSB documents previously noted that investigation determined the aircraft initially crashed into a concrete/asphalt area before continuing roughly 260 feet into a wooded area and stopping along a creek. It started on fire after the crash.

The investigation found the left wing and engine became separated from the fuselage. Debris from the plane was found as far as 739 feet from the initial crash site.

Additionally, the NTSB report found the plane's engine was operating 28 seconds before impact based on audio collected from a doorbell camera.