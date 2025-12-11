Palmyra police pull over driver; windows were covered in snow, ice

article

The Brief Police are urging drivers to completely clear snow and ice from their vehicle windows. An officer stopped and cited a driver for operating a vehicle described as "basically a yeti driving an igloo" due to obstructed visibility. Officials stressed that clearing windows is not just a suggestion but a crucial safety step.



Palmyra police are pleading with drivers to do one thing before they get behind the wheel of their vehicles. Clear the windshield and windows of snow and ice.

Clear your windshield, windows

What we know:

A post on the Palmyra Public Safety Facebook page says, "Crazy concept, we know." Here's why.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, a Palmyra police officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street trying to drive with the front and rear windows completely packed with snow and ice. To use the words in the social post, "basically a yeti driving an igloo."

Officials say the driver received a citation.

Palmyra police strongly suggest all drivers take 60 seconds to clear the windshield and windows. The social post finished with this message: "It’s not just a suggestion… it’s kind of important."