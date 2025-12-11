Palmyra police pull over driver; windows were covered in snow, ice
PALMYRA, Wis. - Palmyra police are pleading with drivers to do one thing before they get behind the wheel of their vehicles. Clear the windshield and windows of snow and ice.
Clear your windshield, windows
What we know:
A post on the Palmyra Public Safety Facebook page says, "Crazy concept, we know." Here's why.
On Thursday, Dec. 11, a Palmyra police officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street trying to drive with the front and rear windows completely packed with snow and ice. To use the words in the social post, "basically a yeti driving an igloo."
Officials say the driver received a citation.
Palmyra police strongly suggest all drivers take 60 seconds to clear the windshield and windows. The social post finished with this message: "It’s not just a suggestion… it’s kind of important."
