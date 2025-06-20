Jefferson County Jail Huber walkway, woman sought: sheriff

article

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a woman who left the jail for work and did not return after her shift on June 15.

What we don't know:

Georgette Asmussen has ties to most communities in Jefferson County, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not specify where Asmussen may have been last seen, or for what offense she was being held in the jail with Huber privileges.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Asmussen's whereabouts, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 920-674-7310.