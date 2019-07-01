GREEN BAY -- Music fans attending Saturday’s Billy Joel concert at Lambeau Field are being reminded of parking and safety tips, as well as the stadium’s carry-in policy and other important information to keep in mind for the event.A press release indicates the event will be held rain or shine, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The first performer, indie pop artist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, will begin at 8 p.m.A limited amount of tickets are still available, and can be purchased through http://www.ticketmaster.com/Lambeau-Field-tickets-Green-Bay/venue/57615.The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, will open for ticketed guests only at 2 p.m. Exit scanning is available until 4 p.m. All guests who exit the stadium after 4 p.m. will not be granted re-entry with the same ticket.Parking, which is first-come, first-served and priced at $20, will be available the day of the event beginning at 4 p.m. in the Lambeau Field parking lots.According to a press release, similar safety policies to gamedays at Lambeau Field will be enforced for the concert, including the carry-in policy.

June 16, 2017