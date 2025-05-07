Green Bay On Draft: Only In Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay drew a crowd nearly six times the size of the host city itself. FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Stephanie Quirk share their experiences talking with fans who got the true Titletown experience – some for the first time – and how the NFL's smallest market delivered a big victory for the league, team and fans alike.
The Source: FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Stephanie Quirk covered the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay and shared their experiences.