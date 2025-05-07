Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay On Draft: Only In Wisconsin

By
Published  May 7, 2025 11:15am CDT
Green Bay On Draft
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Green Bay On Draft: Only In Wisconsin

FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Stephanie Quirk share what fans thought of the big event and how the NFL's smallest market made the most of its moment.

The Brief

    • The 2025 NFL Draft drew a crowd nearly six times the size of Green Bay itself.
    • FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Stephanie Quirk share what fans thought of the Titletown experience and how the NFL's smallest market delivered.

MILWAUKEE - The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay drew a crowd nearly six times the size of the host city itself. FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Stephanie Quirk share their experiences talking with fans who got the true Titletown experience – some for the first time – and how the NFL's smallest market delivered a big victory for the league, team and fans alike.

READ & WATCH: FOX6 coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

1-on-1: Packers' Murphy on 2025 NFL Draft

FOX6's Sam Kraemer spoke one-on-one with Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy about how Green Bay landed the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Source: FOX6's Sam Kraemer and Stephanie Quirk covered the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay and shared their experiences.

Green Bay On DraftNFL Draft Green BayNewsGreen BaySports