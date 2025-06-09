Green Bay Packers to release cornerback Jaire Alexander: report

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers are releasing cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Alexander has appeared in just 34 regular-season games over the past four seasons. This is a developing story.



The Green Bay Packers are releasing Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander after an offseason of uncertainty, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Alexander had been on injured reserve due to the knee issue that had sidelined him for the last six games.

Alexander played just seven games last season, as he missed two with a groin injury before the knee issue arose. He appeared in just 34 regular-season games over the past four seasons.