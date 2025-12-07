Packers host Chicago Bears at Lambeau; NFC North lead on the line

article

The Brief The Packers host the rival Bears with the division lead on the line Sunday, Dec. 7. Green Bay's 107 regular-season wins over Chicago are its most over any team. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. Stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.



One of the most historic rivalries in sports renews as the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears clash for the first time this season, and control of the NFC North is on the line.

How To Watch:

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 – only on FOX6. Stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

Scoring summary

1st quarter

Bears 0, Packers 0

2nd quarter

At 9:25, J. Love pass deep middle complete. Catch made by C. Watson for 23 yards. TOUCHDOWN. Packers take 7-0 lead over Bears.

Packers-Bears rivalry

Big picture view:

It's the third straight divisional game for Green Bay (8-3-1). After back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, the team sits in second place behind Chicago (9-3) in the NFC North standings. The Bears have won five straight games and currently hold the conference's top seed.

The backstory:

The Packers are 107-95-6 against the Bears in the regular season – their most wins over any single opponent in a rivalry that dates back to 1921. The two teams have met 210 times, including the playoffs, which is the most in NFL history.

Green Bay's 108 wins over Chicago all-time, including the playoffs, are tied for the most victories by any NFL team against another (108, New York Giants over Washington).

The Packers are 41-25 against the Bears at Lambeau Field. The Bears won the regular-season finale there a year ago, 24-22.

Of late, Green Bay has won 16 of the past 18 regular-season games – including an 11-1 mark with head coach Matt LaFleur at the helm. Sunday will be the first game for Ben Johnson, who took over as Chicago's head coach over the offseason, against the Packers.

Local perspective:

Al Harris, who was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2021, is now Chicago's pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Two former Packers now play for the Bears: Green Bay selected defensive lineman Jonathan Ford in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and defensive back Jonathan Owens played for Green Bay in 2023.

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards, now in his third season with the team, played for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2014-2018.