Packers job fair Nov. 12; seasonal game day roles in guest services, security

article

The Brief The Packers are seeking new seasonal employees to join the Lambeau Field experience. A walk-in job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A variety of positions are available for job-seekers who want to be part of football season, including seasonal Packers gameday roles in guest services and security.



Job fair

What we know:

A variety of positions are available -- including seasonal Packers game day roles in guest services and security.

According to a news release, on-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair, which will be held in the Atrium Eateries in Lambeau Field.

Applicants may park in Lambeau Field Lot 4 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street. The lot can be entered off Lombardi Avenue. Job-seekers are asked to enter the stadium through the American Family Insurance Gate and proceed to the Atrium’s main level via the escalators, stairs or elevators.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

Apply online

What you can do:

If unable to attend, those interested in any position can apply online at www.packers.com/employment.