Packers face Bengals at Lambeau, looking to bounce back after loss and tie

The Packers are looking to get back in the win column after a loss and a tie preceding their bye week. The Packers host the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 p.m.



The Packers look to start building momentum when they host the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Come kickoff, it will have been more than a month since they last won a game.

This game will be the second time in three games that the Packers will face quarterback Joe Flacco. The veteran, who quarterbacked the Cleveland Browns in a Week 3 win over Green Bay, was traded to the Bengals this week. Cincinnati has since named Flacco their starting quarterback.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

Historical statistics

By the numbers:

Green Bay (2-1-1) sits second in the NFC North coming out of its bye week. The team's last win came in a Thursday Night Football clash with the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11. Cincinnati (2-3) is second in the AFC North and has lost three straight games.

The Packers are 5-3 against the Bengals at home, but the all-time series – which dates back to 1971 – is knotted at 7-7. Green Bay has won the last two games, both of which went to overtime. They last played in 2021.

A trio of former Packers now suit up for the Bengals: linebacker Oren Burks and defensive tackles Mike Pennel and T.J. Slaton. Jerry Montgomery, who is now Cincinnati's defensive line/run game coordinator, spent nine seasons coaching in Green Bay.

Scoring information

By the numbers:

1st quarter:

No scoring updates

2nd quarter:

L.Havrisik 43 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers 3, Bengals 0