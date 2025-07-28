Packers seek diversified attack in training camp

The Brief The Green Bay Packers hope their defense will play a role in that eventuality, but they know their offense will have to. Packers Training Camp continues this week before family night on Saturday at Lambeau Field.



The name of the game in the NFL is outscoring your opponent.

The Green Bay Packers hope their defense will play a role in that eventuality, but they know their offense will have to.

What we know:

When the Packers have the football this season, they think they'll have an advantage. After all, they expect to have a stalwart at running back and ascending players at quarterback, tight end and wide receiver. And aside from quarterback, multiple ones at that.

If all goes well, how will the coach keep all of his options happy?

"Winning. Hopefully, winning will keep them all happy. The beauty of our offense is that you don't know necessarily who is going to get the ball," head coach Matt LaFleur said. "It really frees up the quarterback, he doesn't feel that pressure that I've got to get this guy the ball. It's really on us as a staff to move these guys around and showcase what they can do."

At tight end, Tucker Kraft is chomping at the bit to continue expanding his role as a do as I do player and a do as I say, offensive leader...

"I know how certain guys want to be talked to so it's just a matter of how you carry yourself, and it just feels way more natural," he said. "Like I said, I'm just so excited, I'm ready to be back."

At wide receiver, there are guys who are strong on deep routes and other guys who are strong over the middle. Some guys have good footwork while others rely on deception.

Dig deeper:

Jayden Reed has been a package of productivity in his first two seasons, in part because he's been put in motion on a regular basis. Rookie Matthew Golden is getting a crash course in moving, as well.

"A lot of it is, what have you been exposed to in your past? I think they did a really good job with him at Texas, exposing him to a lot of different things, but we'll just kind of see how it goes throughout the course of training camp," LaFleur said.

"Stay humble. That's something I've always been. I don't ever get too big-headed," Golden said. "It's just being able to come out here and play football, that's what I love doing, and I'm just out here to play fast, man, play fast."

Packers Training Camp continues this week before family night on Saturday at Lambeau Field.