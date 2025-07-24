Packers introduce new uniform; 1923 Classic, leather-look helmet

article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers have introduced their new uniform. The 1923 Classic Uniform includes navy blue jerseys with dark gold numbers and dark gold stripes, tan pants and navy socks. The uniform will debut at Lambeau Field during a game this fall.



The Green Bay Packers on Thursday, July 24 introduced their new uniform: the 1923 Classic. The uniform will be paired with a leather-looking, hand-painted helmet.

The uniforms will debut at Lambeau Field this fall during a game. The date will be announced in the coming weeks.

About the uniform

What we know:

The uniform will include navy blue jerseys with dark gold numbers and dark gold stripes, tan pants and navy socks.

The new uniform will also feature a hand-painted helmet designed to emulate the vintage leather look of the NFL's earliest helmets.

The uniform is inspired by what the team wore in 1923 – which marked its first season as a publicly owned corporation.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The 1923 Classic Collection is now available for fans to purchase in the Packers Pro Shop and on packersproshop.com .

The previous classic uniform the Packers wore was the 50s Classic, which celebrated the team's uniforms from 1950-53.