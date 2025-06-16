Packers Family Night on Aug. 2, tickets available online now

article

The Brief Packers Family Night, an annual introduction of the Green Bay Packers to fans, is set for Saturday evening, Aug. 2, 2025, at Lambeau Field. Tickets are mobile-only and cost $12.42 (including fees) per ticket through Ticketmaster. Parking passes must also be purchased in advance. The event will feature a full practice, family-focused activities, a thunderstick giveaway, jersey giveaways, and a fireworks show.



Tickets are now on sale for ‘Packers Family Night,’ which is set for Saturday evening, Aug. 2.

Now in its 24th year, ‘Family Night’ will be the introduction of the 2025 Green Bay Packers, in person to a crowd in Lambeau Field and on television to a statewide audience.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warm-ups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related article

Tickets

What we know:

Tickets again are mobile only, available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at: pckrs.com/Family_night.

Tickets are $10 plus fees. Fans will see a total of $12.42 per ticket, reflecting the ticket price, plus taxes and fees.

Tickets are available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All people, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Parking

What we know:

Like last year, fans must purchase a mobile parking pass in advance to park in the Lambeau Field parking lots for Family Night.

Mobile parking passes are available at checkout when purchasing tickets for Family Night via Ticketmaster and the parking pass can be added to a mobile device’s digital wallet, similar to mobile tickets.

Only one mobile parking pass per transaction may be purchased. Drivers will be permitted into the lot once they show the attendant their parking pass on their mobile device. Mobile parking passes are $5, with net proceeds to benefit the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program and its mission to feed hungry families in partnership with local food pantry partners, including Paul’s Pantry, the Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Giving Tree.

The format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Family fun

What we know:

The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere, featuring a thunderstick giveaway courtesy of Emplify Health by Bellin, King’s Hawaiian, Sargento, CareSource and Meijer, use of the video boards featuring promotions by Bernatello’s Foods, UWGB and other partners, game day music, jersey giveaways sponsored by TDS and a fireworks show presented by Ticketmaster at the end of the night.

Families attending can look forward to more kid-favorite food items at select concession stands, with specific menu items and their locations to be announced as the event approaches.

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

The entire training camp schedule is being finalized and will be released in the near future.