Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs undergoes knee procedure; out of practice

Green Bay Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs has undergone a surgical procedure on his knee that will keep him out of training camp for now.

Hobbs’ injury

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday he didn’t want to speculate on when Hobbs might return. Green Bay Packers on SI first reported Hobbs’ injury and said he could return in about three weeks.

"I’m not going to put a timetable on it, but unfortunately he had to have something cleaned up," LaFleur said. "We’re hoping to get him back here sooner than later."

Hobbs didn’t practice on Friday or Saturday. LaFleur said he believed the injury occurred during a collision in training camp.

About Hobbs

The Packers signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract in March after he spent his first four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 26-year-old Hobbs started 38 games, forced three fumbles and intercepted three passes during his time in Las Vegas.

Hobbs is expected to help the Packers absorb the loss of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who got released in June and has since signed with the Baltimore Ravens. The Packers entered training camp with Keisean Nixon, Hobbs and Carrington Valentine as their top three cornerbacks.

Packers' cornerback depth

The Packers have attempted to boost their cornerback depth by having wide receiver Bo Melton work primarily on defense in training camp. They also added a familiar face Monday by signing Corey Ballentine, three days after the Indianapolis Colts released him.

Ballentine, 29, made seven starts and appeared in 37 regular-season games and three playoff contests with the Packers from 2022-24. He contributed primarily on special teams last season.

"(He’s) a guy that’s got experience and knows our system not only on defense but on ‘we-fense,’" LaFleur said, referring to the nickname the Packers have for special teams. "Really excited to see him."