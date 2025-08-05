Cornerback Corey Ballentine returns to Packers; released by Colts

article

Cornerback Corey Ballentine has returned to the Green Bay Packers three days after the Indianapolis Colts released him.

What we know:

The Packers announced Monday they had signed Ballentine, who had played for them from 2022-24. They made room for him by releasing cornerback Gregory Junior.

Ballentine played 37 regular-season games and three playoff games for the Packers over the past three seasons. He made seven starts during that stretch.

Ballentine, 29, played 15 games last season while contributing primarily on special teams. He started six games in 2023 and had 43 tackles and seven passes defensed, both career highs.

He also has played for the New York Giants (2019-20), New York Jets (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021).

Junior, 26, played with the Jacksonville Jaguars for one game in 2022 and nine in 2023.