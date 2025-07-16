2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay; economic impact surpasses projections

The Brief Results of a study on the economic impact of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay were released on Wednesday. According to the study, the economic impact in Brown County was $72.9 million. Approximately 600,000 people attended the three-day event back in April.



Experience Greater Green Bay Inc. released the results of a study on the economic impact of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay on Wednesday, July 16. Sportsimpacts conducted the study.

By the numbers:

According to the study, the economic impact in Brown County was $72.9 million – more than $50 million over the original $20 million projection.

Statewide, the total economic impact reached $104.7 million – surpassing the initial $94 million estimate.

Approximately 600,000 people attended the three-day event back in April. The NFL initially projected 240,000 attendees.

"We do have the best fans in the NFL. Our fans showed up and surpassed all attendance projections, and we had record crowds throughout all the three days," said Gabrielle Valdez, Vice President of Marketing, Green Bay Packers.

Related article

The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay was the second-most watched draft in league history.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Day one drew 13.6 million viewers across TV and digital watching -- Green Bay and our region. Day two drew over 7 million and day three drew over 4.3 million. And day three was the most watched day-three on record," said Dow.

The Sportsimpacts study also revealed:

31% of attendees were from outside Wisconsin.

24% paid for overnight lodging (with 29% staying in Brown County and 21% in Outagamie County).

More than 83% of out-of-state visitors were first-time Green Bay travelers.

Over 50% of attendees were either Brown County residents or day-commuters.

This event had the largest percentage of non-local visitors staying with local family or friends (21.4%) in Sportsimpacts’ 25 years of consulting-highlighting the regional draw and "homecoming" effect for Packers fans.