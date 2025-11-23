Packers host Vikings at Lambeau Field, division rivals square off on FOX6

The Green Bay Packers meet the Minnesota Vikings for the first time this season on Sunday. Kickoff at Lambeau Field is set for noon – only on FOX6.

Green Bay (6-3-1) snapped a two-game losing streak with a Week 11 win over the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Minnesota (4-6) has now dropped two straight after losing Sunday to the Chicago Bears.

The Packers find themselves second in the NFC North while the Vikings sit in fourth. It's the only NFL division in which all four teams have at least four wins this season.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 23: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on November 23, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st Quarter:

12:58 - W.Reichard 52 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright. Vikings take lead 3-0.

9:21 - E.Wilson rushed for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers take lead 7-3.

2nd Quarter:

2:28 - B.McManus 32 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers extend lead 10-3.

0:15 - W.Reichard 59 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright. Packers lead 10-6.

3rd Quarter:

10:57 - E.Wilson rushed for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers extend lead 17-6.

4th Quarter:

12:17 - B.McManus 30 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers extend lead 20-6.

Who's out, who's in

What we know:

Running back Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings as he recovers from a bruised left knee. Jacobs was hurt while getting knocked out of bounds in the first quarter of the Packers’ 27-20 victory over the New York Giants last week.

The Packers also won't have wide receiver Matthew Golden or linebacker Quay Walker available.

Defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness returns after missing five games.

The Vikings have activated center Ryan Kelly from injured reserve and should have their entire offensive line available for the first time all season.

Historical stats

By the numbers:

Green Bay holds the all-time advantage over Minnesota at 65-59-3, which dates back to 1961. No team has more regular-season wins over Minnesota in the franchise's history.

It's been a competitive rivalry of late. The Packers and Vikings have split the regular-season series in four of the past five seasons, and they're knotted at 6-6 in the last 12 games.

The Vikings won the last game 27-25 in Minnesota last December.

Local perspective:

Minnesota running back Aaron Jones is in his second season with the team. He played seven seasons for Green Bay after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

