Luke Combs to play Lambeau Field on May 16; get ticket information

Country artist Luke Combs will take his "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" to Lambeau Field on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

What we know:

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17. The show will mark Combs’ first at Lambeau Field.

The show will feature special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Luke Combs to Lambeau Field," said Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement Gabrielle Dow. "He’s an incredibly talented artist and a favorite of Packers fans and music fans in Wisconsin. We’re looking forward to an unforgettable night at Lambeau Field."

What you can do:

Fans can purchase tickets for the "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" by visiting LukeCombs.com. Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have advance access to tickets through a fan pre-sale starting Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for The Bootleggers on LukeCombs.com.

A presale will also be offered for Packers partners and season ticket holders starting next Thursday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., with a general on-sale following on Friday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. local time.