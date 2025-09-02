article

The Brief The Green Bay Packers are looking for new part-time and seasonal employees. There will be four walk-in job fairs at Lambeau Field in September. On-site interviews will take place at each job fair.



The Green Bay Packers kick off the season this Sunday. And while the roster that takes the field has taken shape, the gameday roster in and around the stadium could include you.

The Packers are looking for new part-time and seasonal employees, scheduling four walk-in job fairs for September. On-site interviews will take place at each job fair.

What you can do:

Seasonal gameday positions in guest services and security are available for job-seekers who want to be part of the football season. The four jobs fairs are:

Wednesday, Sept. 3: 4 – 6 p.m. at the Verizon Loft in Lambeau Field

Monday, Sept. 8: 4 – 6 p.m. at the Atrium Eateries in Lambeau Field

Wednesday, Sept. 17: 4 – 6 p.m. at the Atrium Eateries in Lambeau Field

Wednesday, Sept. 24: 4 – 6 p.m. at the Atrium Eateries in Lambeau Field

Applicants can park in Lambeau Field Lot 4 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street. The lot can be entered off Lombardi Avenue. Job-seekers should then enter the stadium through the American Family Insurance Gate. Guest services staff will be on site to direct individuals to the Verizon Loft and Atrium Eateries.

The Packers said all candidates: "must be at least 16 years old for guest services positions and security positions. Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, troubleshooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed."

What's next:

If you're interested in a job but unable to attend, apply online through the Packers' website.