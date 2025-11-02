Packers host Panthers at Lambeau, looking for fourth straight win

The Brief The Green Bay Packers face the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, a game you can only watch on FOX6. Kickoff is set for noon local time. A special edition of FOX6 News will air after the game.



The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field for a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for noon Sunday – only on FOX6. Stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

Statistics and standings

By the numbers:

Winners of three straight games, Green Bay (5-1-1) sits atop the conference standings headed into Week 9. Carolina (4-4) is second in the NFC South and coming off a 40-9 home loss against the Buffalo Bills.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Packers are 11-6 against the Panthers all time in the regular season. Green Bay also won the lone playoff meeting between the teams on the road to winning Super Bowl XXXI.

Green Bay has won three straight against Carolina. The Packers have also scored 24 or more points in each of the last 11 games, the last five of which have ultimately been decided by single digits.

Scoring

By the numbers:

Check back here when the game starts!