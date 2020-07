MILWAUKEE -- The lakeside festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Milwaukee each summer has been canceled for the first time in 53 years after it was earlier moved to September.Summerfest officials said Thursday, June 4 that out of an “abundance of caution” for fans, artists, vendors and staff, the event will not take place this year.Summerfest CEO Don Smiley says staff explored numerous options to operate the festival in a safe manner in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but could not find acceptable alternatives."It was a difficult decision," said Smiley. "It's painful.

