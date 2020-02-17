'The responsible decision:' Summerfest 2020 CANCELED due to COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE -- The lakeside festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Milwaukee each summer has been canceled for the first time in 53 years after it was earlier moved to September.Summerfest officials said Thursday, June 4 that out of an “abundance of caution” for fans, artists, vendors and staff, the event will not take place this year.Summerfest CEO Don Smiley says staff explored numerous options to operate the festival in a safe manner in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but could not find acceptable alternatives."It was a difficult decision," said Smiley. "It's painful.

Sam Hunt concert at Summerfest rescheduled for Sept. 4

MILWAUKEE -- Sam Hunt announced that his Summerfest concert -- originally scheduled for June 26 -- has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.The country singer's "Southside Summer Tour" includes guest performers Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest.

Ozzy Osbourne cancels his tour again -- including July 1 Summerfest show

MILWAUKEE -- Ozzy Osbourne canceled his 2020 "No More Tours 2" tour that included a July 1 stop at Summerfest with Marilyn Manson, officials announced Monday, Feb. 17, "to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year."A news release from Summerfest officials said following promotional obligations for his Ordinary Man album due out Feb. 21, Osbourne would head to Europe for additional treatments.“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a (expletive) year," Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.