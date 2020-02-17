Guns N’ Roses Summerfest concert rescheduled for July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Guns 'n Roses has rescheduled its 2020 North American Tour dates. They will be back at the Summerfest grounds on July 10, 2021.
'She focused on the people:' Milwaukee leaders remember Summerfest icon Elizabeth 'Bo' Black
Tributes have been coming in from across Milwaukee for Elizabeth "Bo" Black -- the local icon who died Friday, July 24 at 74 years old.
'She will be long-remembered:' Summerfest icon Elizabeth 'Bo' Black passes away
MILWAUKEE -- Elizabeth "Bo" Black, the executive director of Milwaukee World Festival Inc.
Justin Bieber announces rescheduled tour dates, includes stop in Milwaukee in June 2021
MILWAUKEE -- Justin Bieber announced Thursday, July 23 his rescheduled world tour dates.
'I spent $440:' Refund deadlines approach for those holding Summerfest 2020 concert tickets
MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest 2020 is going down in history for what could've been.
Take home a piece of Summerfest! Thousands of flowers being given away, ready to plant
MILWAUKEE -- Alice's Garden Urban Farm at Johnsons Park is partnering with Milwaukee World Festival (Summerfest) and Milwaukee County Parks to give away thousands of free flowers, ready to plant in your garden, window box, or pots.These are plants that would have been planted at Maier Festival Park for this festival season.
Concert updates: American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners rescheduled for 2021
MILWAUKEE -- With the cancellation of Summerfest 2020, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
FREE limited edition: Summerfest giving away all 2020 can coolers meant for festival season
MILWAUKEE -- For the first time in history, Summerfest is not happening this year.
'The responsible decision:' Summerfest 2020 CANCELED due to COVID-19 pandemic
MILWAUKEE -- The lakeside festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Milwaukee each summer has been canceled for the first time in 53 years after it was earlier moved to September.Summerfest officials said Thursday, June 4 that out of an “abundance of caution” for fans, artists, vendors and staff, the event will not take place this year.Summerfest CEO Don Smiley says staff explored numerous options to operate the festival in a safe manner in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but could not find acceptable alternatives."It was a difficult decision," said Smiley. "It's painful.
Chris Stapleton Summerfest concert rescheduled for July 8, 2021: 'We miss seeing your faces in the crowd'
MILWAUKEE -- Chris Stapleton announced on Monday, May 18, he will be moving dates for his “All-American Road Show” tour to 2021.
Halsey's Summerfest 2020 concert rescheduled for 2021
MILWAUKEE -- Halsey announced Thursday, May 7 that she will be moving dates for her North American summer tour to 2021.
Dave Matthews Band reschedules 2020 tour, will perform at Summerfest July 1, 2021
MILWAUKEE -- Dave Matthews Band announced Monday, May 4 they will be moving dates for its 2020 North American summer tour to 2021.
Cousins Subs, Summerfest, Disrupt Idea Co. launch campaign to feed Aurora Health Care frontline workers
MILWAUKEE -- Cousins Subs, Summerfest, and Disrupt Idea Co.
Sam Hunt concert at Summerfest rescheduled for Sept. 4
MILWAUKEE -- Sam Hunt announced that his Summerfest concert -- originally scheduled for June 26 -- has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.The country singer's "Southside Summer Tour" includes guest performers Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest.
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. donates protective equipment to Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. -- the company that produces Summerfest -- donated hundreds of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, April 3.In total, 700 Tyvek suits and 200 pairs of shoe coverings were donated.
Summerfest 2020 moves to new dates in September 'in the interest of safety and in cooperation with artists'
MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest 2020 will move to new dates: Sept. 3-5, 10-12, and 17–19, 2020, officials announced on Monday, March 23 in the interest of safety and in cooperation with artists -- all because of the coronavirus.
Summerfest, Wisconsin State Fair organizers 'closely monitoring' developments tied to coronavirus
MILWAUKEE -- Opening Day for the Milwaukee Brewers is still on, but extra precautions will be in place to keep people safe and healthy.
Charlie Wilson, KC and The Sunshine Band to perform at BMO Harris Pavilion during Summerfest
MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest officials on Monday, March 9 announced more headliners for the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite.
Summerfest announces 1st round of headliners for BMO Harris Pavilion
MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest announced Wednesday, March 4 the first round of headliners slated for the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite.Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will perform on June 26 and Styx on July 1.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels his tour again -- including July 1 Summerfest show
MILWAUKEE -- Ozzy Osbourne canceled his 2020 "No More Tours 2" tour that included a July 1 stop at Summerfest with Marilyn Manson, officials announced Monday, Feb. 17, "to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year."A news release from Summerfest officials said following promotional obligations for his Ordinary Man album due out Feb. 21, Osbourne would head to Europe for additional treatments.“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a (expletive) year," Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.