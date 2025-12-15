Summerfest 2026: Jelly Roll to headline on the final day, July 4

article

Jelly Roll is coming to Summerfest!

Jelly Roll, with special guest Tyler Hubbard, will headline the final day of Summerfest 2026 on July 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Ticket info

What you can do:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Summerfest website, Ticketmaster, or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.

Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival the day of the show.