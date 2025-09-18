Summerfest 2026 headliner; Ed Sheeran on June 25

article

The Brief Ed Sheeran will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest 2026. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



Summerfest officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 18 that Ed Sheeran will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 25.

What we know:

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets for shows in North America, available for purchase HERE starting Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 12 p.m. before the general public on-sale, while supplies last.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.