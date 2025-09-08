2026 Summerfest: Garth Brooks kick-off concert on June 17
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials announced on Monday, Sept. 8 that Garth Brooks will kick off Summerfest on Wednesday, June 17 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater!
What we know:
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 12, at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Each ticket purchased will also include admission to Summerfest 2026, valid on any day of the festival.
This marks Garth Brooks’ first-ever performance at Summerfest, and his first show in Milwaukee in over a decade.
Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.