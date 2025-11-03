Summerfest 2026 headliner; Louis Tomlinson on June 26

article

The Brief Louis Tomlinson will headline the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest 2026. Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 7. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



Summerfest officials announced on Monday, Nov. 3 that Louis Tomlinson will headline the BMO Pavilion on June 26. This will be his first time performing during the festival.

What we know:

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 7 at 10:00 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com , or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

Concerts at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances.

Fans will have the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the show with a Summerfest ticket.

What you can do:

For more information, visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.